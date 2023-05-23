Janelle Monáe on new album artwork: “I’m much happier when my titties are out”

Janelle Monáe has opened up about the freedom of nudity during an interview with Rolling Stone in preparation for their forthcoming album.

The 37-year-old non-binary singer explained that being naked has become a “big theme” in their life as they celebrate a “new era of liberation”. They also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the nude photo shoot for the publication on Instagram yesterday (May 22).

“I’m much happier when my titties are out,” they said, also appearing on the magazine cover wearing nothing but a gold chain headpiece, and covering their breasts with their hands.

They also proceeded to explain that they are comfortable in their own skin and have no regrets about baring their breasts.

New single, ‘Lipstick Lover’, also discusses this and is an ode to queer liberation – accompanied by a decidedly NSFW music video that features them topless at one point. As Rolling Stone has noted, Monáe has also “elegantly wrapped her breasts in beads and mesh this past awards season.”

Their fourth album ‘The Age of Pleasure’ is set for release on June 9 via Wondaland Arts Society/Atlantic – you can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Speaking about the forthcoming new album with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Monáe said the tracks “were written from such an honest space”.

“So I hope that people feel that when they listen to the music, that they feel that when they come and, you know, counter with me when I’m around, I definitely have had an opportunity to evolve and grow and to tap into the things that bring me pleasure, the things that perhaps I should rethink and rework.”

‘The Age of Pleasure’ follows ‘Dirty Computer‘ (2018), ‘The Electric Lady’ (2013), and 2010 studio debut ‘The ArchAndroid’.

In recent years, Monáe has focused more on their acting career, joining the Knives Out franchise for the sequel film Glass Onion last year.

Back in December, Monáe teased a new album to NME, joking that they now have a “clone” for music who has been hard at work in the studio.