Janelle Monae reflects on Megan Thee Stallion shooting: “I’m sick to my stomach”

Janelle Monae has said she felt “sick to her stomach” after watching Megan Thee Stallion claim that she was shot in the foot by Tory Lanez.

The ‘Savage’ rapper was was shot in the foot in July, after attending a party held by Kylie Jenner in the Hollywood Hills.

She subsequently alleged that Tory Lanez had shot her, and accused his publicist of denying the incident.

Advertisement

Appearing on the Jemele Hill is Unbothered podcast, Monae discussed Megan’s claims after she was asked to talk about the issue of seeking accountability for Black women when they are not supported by their own communities.

“I think what I try to do is come from a place of love, but love is not exempt of accountability,” Monae said.

“Just because you hold somebody accountable, don’t mean that you don’t love them. That that is the biggest form of love, because that’s saying, ‘Listen, we can be better than that. I want you to be better than that.’

“And I, like you, I’m sick to my stomach around the victim-blaming that that was going on around Meg the Stallion, and she is strong. But she should not have to go through that. She should not have to prove to people who thought that she was lying.”

Reflecting on the original incident, Megan previously wrote: “Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized.”

Advertisement

Calling for greater support for Black women, Monae said: “Violence under any kind should be condemned. It’s not a gender issue. It needs to be condemned. And I think that when you, when we’re talking about Black women, though, we are disproportionately affected by it.”

“So my thing is to say in the same way that we ask white people to like to abolish systemic racism and oppression, I’m asking those, and this is Black men included, if you are doing this, then I’m not talking to you.

“But if you benefit from this white patriarchal system in a way that we don’t, I’m asking you to have conversations with more men about how you can be better supported, how you can show up better for Black women and other folks who may not be as privileged as you are in this world.”