Janelle Monae suffered from mercury poisoning after adopting pescatarian diet

Janelle Monae has revealed how they suffered mercury poisoning after unwittingly going overboard with their newly adopted pescatarian diet.

The ‘Make Me Feel’ singer reportedly ditched red meat and took on the fish diet in a bid to reap the health benefits, including the effects of omega 3 acids in helping to prevent blocked arteries.

But Monae failed to realise that eating excessive amount of some kinds of fish, like tuna and swordfish, can prove harmful because they have higher levels of mercury.

“I started feeling my mortality,” they told The Cut.

It comes after Monae revealed that they are non-binary in a new interview last month.

In a previous interview, Monaé said that they identify as both bisexual and pansexual, stating: “I consider myself to be a free-ass motherfucker.”

Revealing that they initially identified as bisexual, Monáe added they “read about pansexuality and was like, ‘Oh, these are things that I identify with too’”.

In November 2019, Monae also covered ‘He’s a Tramp’ from Disney’s live-action remake of the classic film, Lady and the Tramp.

The blues-inspired song features on the new soundtrack to the live-action remake in which Monáe voices the character of Peg the Pekingese.