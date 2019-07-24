Janelle Monae to replace Julia Roberts in ‘Homecoming’ season 2

"Excited and ready for this wild ride."

Julia Roberts is set to be replaced as the lead in season two of Amazon’s psychological thriller Homecoming by Janelle Monae.

The Oscar-winning actress starred as Heidi Bergman in season one, marking her first major foray into small screen roles. However, Roberts only signed on for one series and she will now go behind the camera as an executive producer for its second season.

Monae, who has previously starred in Moonlight and Hidden Figures, will portray a “tenacious woman who finds herself floating in a canoe, with no memory of how she got there — or even who she is.”

The drama, created by Micah Bloomberg and Eli Horowitz, will still continue with the plot of the first series – which focused on shadowy pharmaceuticals firm Geist Group.

Monae wrote on Twitter: “Excited and ready for this wild ride.”

Off the back of her acclaimed 2018 album ‘Dirty Computer’, last month saw Monae played her biggest UK show to date at Wembley Arena and got Hollywood royalty involved as she invited Lupita Nyong’o on-stage to perform with her.

Monae also delivered one of Glastonbury’s finest performances of 2019 with an epic headlining set on the West Holts Stage.

In a five-star review, NME wrote: “Playing for nearly 90 minutes, Monae showcases her skills to certify herself as a modern-day great black artist. She initially plays tracks from her critically and commercially successful recent album, ‘Dirty Computer‘, but what really adds to the show was the precision of the choreography.”