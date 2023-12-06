Jane’s Addiction announce 2024 UK and European tour

Jane’s Addiction have announced details of a UK and European tour, set to kick off next year. Find dates and ticket details below.

The run of live shows will mark the iconic alternative rock band’s first headline dates across the UK and Europe in eight years, and will follow on from their huge tour with Smashing Pumpkins last year.

The 2024 gigs will span across May and June, and launch with a series of UK tour dates. These kick off with two stops at the Roundhouse in London on May 27 and 29, and will be followed by shows in Glasgow (May 31) and Manchester (June 2).

From there, Perry Farrell and co. will embark on their run of shows across Europe – opening with an appearance at the Große Freiheit venue in Hamburg on June 6. Other headline shows in Europe throughout the summer include stops in Cologne, Paris, and Luxembourg, and a series of festival sets are also planned for the summer.

“Tonight the Jane’s camp is over the moon, as we’re finally able to announce UK, European headline, and festival shows. It has been far too long- my Jane’s Addiction family,” said Farrell of the new tour dates. “We can’t wait to see your faces again, (well look at you).. singing songs, and soaring to the moon in a new rocket. Togetherness- roll on 2024!”

Tickets go on sale this Friday (December 8) and 10am local time. Visit here to buy tickets and find a full list of UK and European shows below.

As well as being some of their first shows since their mammoth tour with Smashing Pumpkins last year, the new 2024 tour dates will also be the first run of European shows since Eric Avery rejoined the line-up last August.

The news came as the frontman teased that new music was on the way last year, and the classic line-up was reinstated for the first time since Avery left touring in 2010.

If the new music turns out to be a full LP, it will be their first new music since the 2011 studio album ‘The Great Escape Artist’. In the 12 years since the album was released, the band have shared a number of live records in recent years, as well as the standalone single ‘Another Soulmate’ in 2013.

Earlier this year, the band debuted a new song called ‘True Love’ during a live show in California.

As well as the headline dates next spring and summer, Jane’s Addiction will officially mark their return to the UK with a headline slot at Bearded Theory festival.

The event’s 15th-anniversary edition is due to take place at Catton Hall in Derbyshire between May 23-26, and the band will appear alongside other acts on the bill including Future Islands, Amyl And The Sniffers, Sleaford Mods, Orbital, Dinosaur Jr (UK-exclusive) and Bob Vylan.