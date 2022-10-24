Jane’s Addiction cancel shows with Smashing Pumpkins following Perry Farrell injury

Jane’s Addiction have had to pull out of five shows on their arena tour with the Smashing Pumpkins, citing an injury sustained by frontman Perry Farrell.

Farrell made the announcement on Jane’s Addiction’s social media yesterday (October 24), stating that the undisclosed injury had “resulted in [his] inability to perform”. The injury was reportedly sustained after the band’s show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The band will now sit out most of the tour dates scheduled for the week ahead, including shows in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Montreal and Quebec. Farrell says that the band “aim to rejoin the tour this Saturday in Cleveland”.

Despite being “in pain and discomfort” following the injury, Farrell notes that he has “been receiving rigorous physiotherapy that has done wonders”.

“I am filled with sadness and frustration to have to announce this, but I have to mend in order to continue the tour and get back on stage,” he wrote. “Thank you for understanding.”

View Farrell’s full statement via Instagram below:

In Jane’s Addiction’s stead, Canadian band Our Lady Peace will perform as the Smashing Pumpkins’ opener for the five dates in question.

The ‘Spirits On Fire’ tour has been Jane’s Addiction’s first tour with original bassist Eric Avery in 12 years, but also their first without guitarist Dave Navarro – who has been sitting out this leg of the tour due to ongoing issues with long COVID.

Filling in for Navarro on the tour has been Troy van Leeuwen – best known for his stints performing with Queens of the Stone Age, A Perfect Circle and Chelsea Wolfe.