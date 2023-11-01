Jane’s Addiction, Future Islands and more for Bearded Theory 2024

Bearded Theory has announced the first line-up for its 2024 festival – you can find all the details below.

The event’s 15th anniversary edition is due to take place at Catton Hall in Derbyshire between May 23-26. Tickets are on sale now and can be found here.

Jane’s Addiction are set to headline the event with a UK-exclusive performance. Also scheduled to appear are Future Islands, Amyl And The Sniffers, Sleaford Mods, Orbital, Dinosaur Jr (UK-exclusive) and Bob Vylan.

Other confirmed acts include Wargasm, New Model Army, Gentleman’s Dub Club, Jane Weaver, Pip Blom, English Teacher, 808 State, Beans On Toast, Sonic Boom Six and many more across the weekend.

According to organisers, “loads more” artists are to be announced across multiple stages in the coming months. Check out the first official line-up poster for Bearded Theory 2024 here:

We're ecstatic to reveal the first names for 2024! Jane's Addiction, Amyl and the Sniffers, Future Islands, Sleaford Mods, Orbital, Dinosaur Jr., Bob Vylan, New Model Army, Wargasm, Gentleman's Dub Club, Ferocious Dog, Pip Blom, Panic Shack +MORE! Tickets: https://t.co/uCFh4f0oEF pic.twitter.com/z0uWUea36z — Bearded Theory (@beardedtheory) November 1, 2023

In a statement, festival organiser Ben Ryles said: “We’re very excited to have two of our favourite alt-rock heroes choosing Bearded Theory as their only UK festival for the year.

“We also can’t wait to welcome Amyl and the Sniffers and Future Islands who are both so widely renowned for their incredible live shows, as well as festival favourites Sleaford Mods and electronic icons Orbital.”

Ryles added: “Across this first batch of almost 50 acts there are fast-rising artists at the forefront of their scenes, legendary performers, and plenty of Bearded Theory crowd-pleasers, we’re really pleased to finally reveal them and get the countdown on to the start of the festival season!”

Jane Addiction’s fourth and most recent studio album, ‘The Great Escape Artist’, came out in 2011. Their latest single, ‘Another Soulmate’, arrived in 2013. Earlier this year, the band debuted a new song called ‘True Love’ during a live show in California.

Frontman Perry Farrell later said that working on new material with the band had been “one of the most exciting times” of his life.

In other news, Future Islands returned this summer with a track titled ‘Deep In The Night’ from their forthcoming seventh full-length record, ‘People Who Aren’t There Anymore’ (out January 26).