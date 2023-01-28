Jane’s Addiction issue statement on Dave Navarro’s tour absence

Jane’s Addiction have shared an update on their touring plans without guitarist Dave Navarro, who was sidelined last year due to his continued struggles with long COVID (the sustained illnesses one can suffer after recovering from COVID-19).

Last September, Navarro told fans he would be sitting out on Jane’s Addiction’s co-headlining tour with The Smashing Pumpkins, admitting he was “still [feeling] very fatigued” in the lead-up to the first shows, and would be taking a leave of absence to “[focus] on making a full recovery and re-joining the guys when I am able”. He was replaced on the tour by Queens Of The Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen.

In a new statement shared on social media, Jane’s Addiction confirmed that Navarro has not yet reached the point where he feels comfortable rejoining the band, despite their return to the stage fast impending; they have a run of North and South American shows kicking off in June, as well as a run of as-yet-unannounced shows overseas.

Advertisement

“We’d like to address the questions surrounding Dave and the upcoming Jane’s shows,” they wrote. “As a band we are in a great place, writing new music, and the bond is tighter than ever. We all hope Dave can be out playing with us; when he feels healthy and ready.

“For the near future, our brother Josh Klinghoffer will jump in for the upcoming shows on the west coast, South America and some additional international shows to be announced soon. We want to thank you for being there with us over these thirty some odd odd years. You know, we’re going to keep throwing down for you.”

Jane’s Addiction’s first show of the year will go down on Sunday March 5, when they’ll perform at the Mechanics Bank Theater in Bakersfield, California. They’ll head to Tucson, Arizona from there, before rounding out their short west coast run in Los Angeles, Reno and Las Vegas. Later in March, the band will perform at the Lollapalooza dates in Argentina, Brazil and Chile.

You can see more info on all of the band’s upcoming tour dates here.

Meanwhile, frontman Perry Farrell told NME last September that Jane’s Addiction have been working on new material with founding bassist Eric Avery, who officially rejoined the fold in August.