Janet Jackson announces 2023 tour and confirms new music is on the way

Janet Jackson has announced she’s set to release new music and confirmed details of her 2023 ‘Together Again’ tour – check out dates below and get tickets here.

Jackson is set to hit the road next year alongside special guest Ludacris for her first tour in four years. The 33-date run will kick off April 14 in Hollywood, Florida and end at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena on June 21.

The tour will celebrate Jackson’s 50-year career and focus on 1997’s ‘The Velvet Rope’ and 1993’s ‘Janet’ alongside her greatest hits.

Advertisement

Speaking about the tour on Today, Jackson said: “I feel great, we’re so excited. It’s gonna be a fun time with Ludacris as a special guest … You know, I’ve never done it with him before, so he’s a great fit. Thought it would be a lot of fun.”

Tickets are onsale now and Janet Jackson will play:

APRIL 2023

14 – Hard Rock Live Arena, Hollywood

19 – Amway Center, Orlando

21 – Enmarket Arena, Savannah

22 – Legacy Arena, Birmingham

25 – Colonial Life Arena, Columbia

27 – State Farm Arena, Atlanta

29 – FedEx Forum, Memphis

30 – Enterprise Center, St Louis

MAY

02 – T-Mobile Center, Kansas City,

04 – Bridgestone Arena, Nashville

06 – Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow

09 – Madison Square Garden,New York

12 – PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte

13 – CFG Bank ArenaBaltimore

14 – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virginia Beach

19 – Xfinity Center, Mansfield

20 – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, Atlantic City

23 – Budweiser Stage, Toronto

24 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

26 – Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville

27 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago, Tinley Park

28 – American Family Insurance Amphitheater, Milwaukee

30 – Xcel Energy Center, St Paul

JUNE

02 – Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas

03 – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Houston

04 – Moody Center, Austin

07 – Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix

09 – FivePoint Amphitheatre, Irvine

10 – Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles

11 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, San Diego

16 – Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View

20 – Moda Center, Portland

21 – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

Advertisement

Jackson also confirmed new music is on the way. Speaking on the Today, she said: “There is new music. A lot of the fans have been saying, ‘Where’s the new music? When are we gonna get new music?’ So there will be new music.”

Janet Jackson last released an album in 2015 with ‘Unbreakable’ and her last single came in 2018 with Daddy Yankee collaboration ‘Made For Now’.

More recently, Jackson praised Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey for referencing her 2001 hit ‘All For You’ in the ‘Midnights’ song ‘Snow On The Beach’.