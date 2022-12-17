Janet Jackson announces 2023 tour and confirms new music is on the way

Janet Jackson has announced she’s set to release new music and confirmed details of her 2023 ‘Together Again’ tour – check out dates below and get tickets here.
Jackson is set to hit the road next year alongside special guest Ludacris for her first tour in four years. The 33-date run will kick off April 14 in Hollywood, Florida and end at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena on June 21.
The tour will celebrate Jackson’s 50-year career and focus on 1997’s ‘The Velvet Rope’ and 1993’s ‘Janet’ alongside her greatest hits.
Speaking about the tour on Today, Jackson said: “I feel great, we’re so excited. It’s gonna be a fun time with Ludacris as a special guest … You know, I’ve never done it with him before, so he’s a great fit. Thought it would be a lot of fun.”
Tickets are onsale now and Janet Jackson will play:
APRIL 2023
14 – Hard Rock Live Arena, Hollywood
19 – Amway Center, Orlando
21 – Enmarket Arena, Savannah
22 – Legacy Arena, Birmingham
25 – Colonial Life Arena, Columbia
27 – State Farm Arena, Atlanta
29 – FedEx Forum, Memphis
30 – Enterprise Center, St Louis
MAY
02 – T-Mobile Center, Kansas City,
04 – Bridgestone Arena, Nashville
06 – Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow
09 – Madison Square Garden,New York
12 – PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte
13 – CFG Bank ArenaBaltimore
14 – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virginia Beach
19 – Xfinity Center, Mansfield
20 – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, Atlantic City
23 – Budweiser Stage, Toronto
24 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
26 – Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville
27 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago, Tinley Park
28 – American Family Insurance Amphitheater, Milwaukee
30 – Xcel Energy Center, St Paul
JUNE
02 – Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas
03 – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Houston
04 – Moody Center, Austin
07 – Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix
09 – FivePoint Amphitheatre, Irvine
10 – Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles
11 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, San Diego
16 – Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View
20 – Moda Center, Portland
21 – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle
Jackson also confirmed new music is on the way. Speaking on the Today, she said: “There is new music. A lot of the fans have been saying, ‘Where’s the new music? When are we gonna get new music?’ So there will be new music.”
Janet Jackson last released an album in 2015 with ‘Unbreakable’ and her last single came in 2018 with Daddy Yankee collaboration ‘Made For Now’.
More recently, Jackson praised Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey for referencing her 2001 hit ‘All For You’ in the ‘Midnights’ song ‘Snow On The Beach’.