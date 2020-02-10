Janet Jackson announces new album ‘Black Diamond’ and tour dates

Janet Jackson will hit the road in 2020 for a new tour in support of her upcoming twelfth studio album ‘Black Diamond’.
The pop star’s new show is set to include new music from Black Diamond and cuts from her 38-year solo career. She will perform her 1989 social issues concept album ‘Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814’, which turned 30 last September.
‘Black Diamond’ is Jackson’s first new music in five years following her 2015 album ‘Unbreakable’. The ‘Black Diamond’ North America tour kicks off on June 24 at Miami’s American Airlines Arena before wrapping up on August 23 in Tacoma, Washington.
Tickets go on general sale on this Thursday (February 13) via Live Nation, with pre-sales starting on Tuesday (February 11) at 12pm local time.
Janet Jackson ‘Black Diamond’ tour dates 2020:
JUNE
24 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena
26 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
27 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
29 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
JULY
01 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
03 – New Orleans, LA – Essence Festival *
05 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex
07 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
09 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
10 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
12 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
17 – Mashantucket, CT – Resort Casino *
18 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
21 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
22 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
25 – Cincinnati, OH – Cincinnati Music Festival *
27 – Chicago, IL, United Center
28 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
31 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
AUGUST
01 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
03 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
05 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
07 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
09 – Phoenix, AZ – Gila River Arena
10 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University
12 – Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center
15 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
17 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
18 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose
20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
22 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
23 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
A release date for ‘Black Diamond’ is yet to be announced although it’s slated for a release this year.
Last year the pop icon released several vinyl reissues of her classic solo albums including 1987’s ‘Control: The Remixes’, 1989’s ‘Rhythm Nation 1814’, 1993’s ‘janet.’, 1997’s ‘The Velvet Rope’, and 2001’s ‘All for You’. In July 2019, Jackson completed the second run of her ‘Metamorphosis’ tour residency in Las Vegas.
Jackson, who has 17 UK Top 10 singles under her belt, played Glastonbury festival for the first time in June 2019.