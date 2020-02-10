Janet Jackson announces new album ‘Black Diamond’ and tour dates

Janet Jackson will hit the road in 2020 for a new tour in support of her upcoming twelfth studio album ‘Black Diamond’.

The pop star’s new show is set to include new music from Black Diamond and cuts from her 38-year solo career. She will perform her 1989 social issues concept album ‘Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814’, which turned 30 last September.

‘Black Diamond’ is Jackson’s first new music in five years following her 2015 album ‘Unbreakable’. The ‘Black Diamond’ North America tour kicks off on June 24 at Miami’s American Airlines Arena before wrapping up on August 23 in Tacoma, Washington.

Tickets go on general sale on this Thursday (February 13) via Live Nation, with pre-sales starting on Tuesday (February 11) at 12pm local time.

Janet Jackson ‘Black Diamond’ tour dates 2020:

JUNE

24 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

26 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

27 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

29 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

JULY

01 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

03 – New Orleans, LA – Essence Festival *

05 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

07 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

09 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

10 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

12 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

17 – Mashantucket, CT – Resort Casino *

18 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

21 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

22 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

25 – Cincinnati, OH – Cincinnati Music Festival *

27 – Chicago, IL, United Center

28 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

31 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

AUGUST

01 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

03 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

05 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

07 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

09 – Phoenix, AZ – Gila River Arena

10 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University

12 – Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center

15 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

17 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

18 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

22 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

23 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

A release date for ‘Black Diamond’ is yet to be announced although it’s slated for a release this year.

Last year the pop icon released several vinyl reissues of her classic solo albums including 1987’s ‘Control: The Remixes’, 1989’s ‘Rhythm Nation 1814’, 1993’s ‘janet.’, 1997’s ‘The Velvet Rope’, and 2001’s ‘All for You’. In July 2019, Jackson completed the second run of her ‘Metamorphosis’ tour residency in Las Vegas.

Jackson, who has 17 UK Top 10 singles under her belt, played Glastonbury festival for the first time in June 2019.