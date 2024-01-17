Janet Jackson announces massive ‘Together Again’ summer 2024 tour with Nelly

Janet Jackson has announced the latest leg of her ‘Together Again’ summer tour, which will see her perform across North America with Nelly as support.
The ‘Rhythm Nation’ singer’s massive tour will kick off on June 4 in Palm Desert, California’s Acrisure Arena, before seeing her perform in 33 cities including five other Californian cities, Denver, Chicago, Cincinnati, before finally concluding with a date in Phoenix, Arizona’s Footprint Center on July 30. On all dates, Nelly has been listed as Jackson’s support act. A full list of dates on the ‘Together Again’ tour can be found below.
Live Nation pre-sale tickets will be made available on Thursday, January 18, and can be obtained using the access code “SPOTLIGHT”. General ticket sales will be released the following day, on January 19, through Ticketmaster.
Janet Jackson’s 2024 dates marks the second leg of the ‘Together Again’ tour. Its first leg took place in Spring 2023, kicking off in Florida’s Hard Rock Live Arena in April. Those sold-out shows saw Jackson perform a career-spanning setlist consisting of 40 tracks, in celebration of her 50-year long career. In light of 1997’s ‘The Velvet Rope’ and 1993’s ‘Janet’ commemorating their respective 25th and 30th anniversaries, the tour’s setlist placed greater emphasis on songs from those albums.
In addition to touring, Janet Jackson released a documentary entitled Janet Jackson: Family First, which depicted her efforts in reuniting her family band with brother Randy for the first time in 40 years. It also documented the process of putting together the ‘Together Again’ tour.
The documentary followed her 2022 docuseries Janet Jackson, which outlined her storied career, from being thrust into the spotlight as a child by her father Joe, to her solo career and the infamous 2004 Super Bowl incident. In a review from NME, Nick Levine praised Jackson’s efforts to control how her story was told, writing: “She’s a master of moving on, rising above, focusing on next phase. You’ll come away with even greater respect for a class act who deserves more – a lot more – than we’ve done for her lately.”
Janet Jackson’s ‘Together Again’ 2024 tour dates are:
JUNE:
04 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena
06 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
08 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum
09 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
11 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
12 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
14 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
16 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
18 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
19 – Chicago, IL – United Center
21 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
22 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
23 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
25 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
29 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre
JULY:
02 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
03 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
05 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
06 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
09 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
10 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
12 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
14 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
16 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
18 – West Palm Beach, FL – iThink Financial Amphitheatre
20 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
21 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
23 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
25 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
26 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
27 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
30 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center