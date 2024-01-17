Janet Jackson announces massive ‘Together Again’ summer 2024 tour with Nelly

Janet Jackson has announced the latest leg of her ‘Together Again’ summer tour, which will see her perform across North America with Nelly as support.

The ‘Rhythm Nation’ singer’s massive tour will kick off on June 4 in Palm Desert, California’s Acrisure Arena, before seeing her perform in 33 cities including five other Californian cities, Denver, Chicago, Cincinnati, before finally concluding with a date in Phoenix, Arizona’s Footprint Center on July 30. On all dates, Nelly has been listed as Jackson’s support act. A full list of dates on the ‘Together Again’ tour can be found below.

Live Nation pre-sale tickets will be made available on Thursday, January 18, and can be obtained using the access code “SPOTLIGHT”. General ticket sales will be released the following day, on January 19, through Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Janet Jackson’s 2024 dates marks the second leg of the ‘Together Again’ tour. Its first leg took place in Spring 2023, kicking off in Florida’s Hard Rock Live Arena in April. Those sold-out shows saw Jackson perform a career-spanning setlist consisting of 40 tracks, in celebration of her 50-year long career. In light of 1997’s ‘The Velvet Rope’ and 1993’s ‘Janet’ commemorating their respective 25th and 30th anniversaries, the tour’s setlist placed greater emphasis on songs from those albums.

In addition to touring, Janet Jackson released a documentary entitled Janet Jackson: Family First, which depicted her efforts in reuniting her family band with brother Randy for the first time in 40 years. It also documented the process of putting together the ‘Together Again’ tour.

The documentary followed her 2022 docuseries Janet Jackson, which outlined her storied career, from being thrust into the spotlight as a child by her father Joe, to her solo career and the infamous 2004 Super Bowl incident. In a review from NME, Nick Levine praised Jackson’s efforts to control how her story was told, writing: “She’s a master of moving on, rising above, focusing on next phase. You’ll come away with even greater respect for a class act who deserves more – a lot more – than we’ve done for her lately.”

Janet Jackson’s ‘Together Again’ 2024 tour dates are:

JUNE:

04 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena

06 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

08 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

09 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

11 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

12 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

14 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

16 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

18 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

19 – Chicago, IL – United Center

21 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

22 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

23 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

25 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

29 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre

JULY:

02 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

03 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

05 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

06 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

09 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

10 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

12 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

14 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

16 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

18 – West Palm Beach, FL – iThink Financial Amphitheatre

20 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

21 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

23 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

25 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

26 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

27 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

30 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center