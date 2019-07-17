Janet Jackson to reissue a number of her classic albums on vinyl

The pop legend's comeback year continues

Janet Jackson has announced further reissues of five more of her classic solo albums — 1987’s ‘Control: The Remixes’, 1989’s ‘Rhythm Nation 1814’, 1993’s ‘janet.’, 1997’s ‘The Velvet Rope’, and 2001’s ‘All for You’ — on vinyl.

The news follows last month’s reissue of ‘Control’ (1986), which many believe to be the pop legend’s best album, on vinyl. The five new reissues will be released on July 26, a date which coincides with the launch of the second run of Jackson’s ‘Metamorphosis’ tour residency in Las Vegas. The first leg of Jackson’s Las Vegas residency ran from 17-26 May, with the second leg due to take place from 24-31 July.

Pre-orders of the reissues are available here.

It’s already been a busy year for Janet: just last month she played the hallowed ‘Legends Slot’ at Glastonbury. In a positive review, NME’s Dan Stubbs said: “History it turns out has been kind to those hits of Janet Jackson – that crunchy ’80s production sounds minty-fresh today.

“For so long – arguably her entire career – Janet lived in the shadow of her megastar brother. This year, after all we’ve learned about Michael, her appearance at Glastonbury feels not like an opportunistic moment to grab the limelight but a time to shine in her own right.”

Earlier this year, Jackson was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019.

However, Jackson reportedly refused to perform at the subsequent induction ceremony due to its links with the US TV network HBO, which broadcast the controversial Leaving Neverland documentary in which two men alleged that her late brother, Michael, sexually abused them as children.