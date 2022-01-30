Janet Jackson previews new song ‘Luv I Luv’ in documentary

Janet Jackson has previewed a new song called ‘Luv I Luv’ in the credits of her new self-titled documentary.

The series aired on A&E and Lifetime in the States and offered an unprecedented look into the star’s life and career.

During the end credits of the last episode, a track called ‘Luv I Luv’ played, which featured Jackson singing: “You got that love I love.”

“Janet is about to bless us with another hit,” one fan reacted on Twitter. “‘Luv I Luv’ is coming.” Listen to a snippet of the song below.

Janet is about to bless us with another hit. ‘ Luv I Luv ’ is coming #JanetJacksonDoc pic.twitter.com/AIRkRAmDQ9 — 𝐍° (@liberianniyah) January 30, 2022

Janet Jackson saw the star tackle moments throughout her childhood, adult life and career, including her 2004 Super Bowl “wardrobe malfunction”. During the fourth and final part of the documentary, Jackson discussed the incident and recalled trying to deal with the aftermath with Justin Timberlake, with whom she appeared on stage with.

“We talked once, and he said ‘I don’t know if I should come out and make a statement’,” she said. The pop star then remembered telling the former NSYNC singer: “I don’t want any drama for you. They’re aiming all of this at me.”

Janet Jackson will premiere in the UK on Sky Documentaries and NOW on January 31, with two double bills airing over consecutive nights. An official synopsis reads: “Janet has enjoyed immense success but also seen incredible tragedy.

“She has endured a tumultuous private life in the face of extraordinary public scrutiny. With no stone left unturned, Janet Jackson lifts the lid on her private life for the very first time and reveals the most intimate moments of the star ever caught on camera.”

Meanwhile, Jackson’s niece Paris recently said she was “not opposed” to the idea of collaborating with her aunt. Paris released her debut solo album ‘Wilted’ in 2020, which NME called “a collection of 11 intimate songs that’ll fit like your favourite sweater” in a three-star review.