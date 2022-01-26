Janet Jackson says Michael Jackson would “tease me” about her weight

Janet Jackson has said that her late brother Michael Jackson used to “tease me” about her weight when they were younger.

The singer made the comments in the forthcoming two-part documentary Janet, which is set to premiere in the US on Friday (January 28) before it airs in the UK next week (January 31).

As reported by Mail Online and The Times, Janet speaks in the documentary about how her issues with her weight began when she was cast in the 1970s sitcom Good Times aged 11.

“I’m an emotional eater, so when I get stressed or something is really bothering me, it comforts me,” she recalled. “I did Good Times, and that’s the beginning of having weight issues and the way I looked at myself.

“I was developing at a very young age and I started getting a chest, and they would bind it so I would look more flat-chested.”

Janet then recalled how Michael would “call me names” in regards to her weight.

“There were times when Mike used to tease me and call me names. ‘Pig’, ‘horse’, ‘slaughter hog’, ‘cow’,” she said.

“He would laugh about it and I’d laugh too, but then there was some­where down inside that it would hurt. When you have somebody say you’re too heavy, it affects you.”

A synopsis for Janet reads: “Janet has enjoyed immense success but also seen incredible tragedy. She has endured a tumultuous private life in the face of extraordinary public scrutiny.

“With no stone left unturned, Janet Jackson lifts the lid on her private life for the very first time and reveals the most intimate moments of the star ever caught on camera.”