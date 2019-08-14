Janet Weiss cancels all her upcoming tour dates following “scary” car accident

The former Sleater-Kinney star has cancelled her upcoming shows with Quasi

Janet Weiss has cancelled her upcoming tour dates following a car accident.

The former Sleater-Kinney drummer, who announced her departure from the band back in July, revealed that she was was recovering after being involved in a car accident last weekend. The crash has left Weiss with a broken right leg and left collar bone.

Weiss has cancelled all her planned upcoming shows with Quasi and expected to spend the next 12 weeks recovering from the accident.

In a post on Twitter, Weiss said: “My friends I have some bad news. I was involved in a scary car accident last weekend in which my right leg and left collar bone were broken. My recovery time is about 12 weeks so regretfully, I won’t be able to play the Quasi Border Benefit or the upcoming Quasi / Slang west coast tour.

“As thoroughly bummed as I am about cancelling the shows, I’m also incredibly thankful the accident wasn’t worse and so happy to be alive.”

Weiss added: “I am lucky my injuries will heal and I’ll be back at it in a couple months.” Weiss also thanked the medical team who looked after her as well as her family. “Hug your people and tell them you love them,” she wrote.

Weiss, who had been a part of Sleater-Kinney for 24 years, announced her departure from the group less than a month before their new St Vincent-produced album was set for release.

In a statement on Twitter at the time, Weiss said: “After intense deliberation and with heavy sadness, I have decided to leave Sleater-Kinney. The band is heading in a new direction and it is time for me to move on. I will never forget the heights we reached, or the magnificent times Corin, Carrie and I shared.”

“We were a force of nature. To the dearest SK fans – you’re the raddest fans in the universe and I love you. Experiencing the music together has been the honor of a lifetime.

“Thank you for sustaining me the past 24 years and for proving without a doubt that love and connection are what saves us.”

Discussing the departure of Weiss in a recent interview, Sleater-Kinney added: “We want Janet to be happy and healthy,” said Corin Tucker. “If someone’s not happy doing that job, it wouldn’t be good for any of us.”