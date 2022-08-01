Jang Gyu-ri pens heartfelt letter addressing departure from girl group fromis_9

Former fromis_9 member Jang Gyu-ri has shared a handwritten letter following her departure from the group.

Last Thursday (July 28), Pledis Entertainment announced Jang’s departure from the group at the end of the month, following the expiration of her contract with fromis_9’s former agency. A day later, the 24-year-old idol and actress posted a handwritten letter to fan community site Weverse addressing the news.

“I’m worried that our Flover (formis_9’s fan base) are very surprised at this sudden news. I wanted to finish well up until the end, so I’m sorry that I wasn’t able to tell you earlier,” wrote Jang, per Soompi. “It felt like the moment I’d share these words was far away, but now that I’m here, I’m reminded of our time together and I feel heartbroken.”

Advertisement

“Even though I was never good at expressing myself, I promise to remember each and every Flover who still believed in me and embraced me with even greater love. Like it’s been up until now, no matter where I am and what image I have, I will do my best to not be ashamed. Please watch over me.”

“Please look forward and give lots of love to fromis_9’s cool promotions, who are continuing to rise. I will also become a Flover and support fromis_9 with you,” she added.

Pledis Entertainment previously shared that the remaining members of fromis_9 had opted to sign new exclusive contracts with the agency after the group transferred to Pledis from WAKEONE in August 2021, with Jang being the only member not to do so.

This makes fromis_9’s fifth mini-album ‘from our Memento Box’, which arrived in June alongside the title track ‘Stay This Way’ their last release with Jang. The group will now consist of Lee Sae-rom, Song Ha-young, Park Ji-won, Roh Ji-sun, Lee Seo-yeon, Lee Chae-young, Lee Na-gyung and Baek Ji-heon.