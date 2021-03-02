Japanese Breakfast announces new album ‘Jubilee’ and shares ‘Be Sweet’

Japanese Breakfast has announced her new album ‘Jubilee’ – you can hear its lead single, ‘Be Sweet’, below.

Michelle Zauner is preparing the release of her first Japanese Breakfast album since 2017’s ‘Soft Sounds From Another Planet’, having teased its arrival back in January.

‘Jubilee’ will be released on June 4 via Dead Oceans. Speaking about the process behind making the album, Zauner said that she’s “never wanted to rest on any laurels. I wanted to push it as far as it could go, inviting more people in and pushing myself as a composer, a producer, an arranger.”

Advertisement

‘Jubilee’ has been previewed today (March 2) with the track ‘Be Sweet’, which you can hear below in the Zauner-directed video for the song.

“After spending the last five years writing about grief, I wanted our follow up to be about joy,” Zauner explained. “For me, a third record should feel bombastic and so I wanted to pull out all the stops for this one.

“I wrote ‘Be Sweet’ with Jack Tatum from Wild Nothing a few years ago. I’ve been holding onto it for so long and am so excited to finally put it out there.”

You can see the tracklist for Japanese Breakfast’s ‘Jubilee’ below.

1. Paprika

2. Be Sweet

3. Kokomo, IN

4. Slide Tackle

5. Posing in Bondage

6. Sit

7. Savage Good Boy

8. In Hell

9. Tactics

10. Posing for Cars

Advertisement

Zauner will publish her memoir Crying In H Mart later this year. Set for release in the UK on August 5, the book is described as an “unflinching and powerful memoir about [Zauner] growing up Korean-American, losing her mother and forging her own identity”.