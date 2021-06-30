Japanese Breakfast, Black Midi and more for Austin’s Levitation Fest

Japanese Breakfast, Black Midi, The Hives, Thundercat and more are among the artists set to play Austin’s Levitation Fest later this year – see the full line-up below.

The festival will come to Texas across Halloween weekend (October 28-31) later this year.

Taking place across a number of venues in the city including Mohawk, Stubb’s, Cheer Up Charlies, Hotel Vegas and more, the four-day festival will also welcome Connan Mockasin, Yves Tumor, Crumb, Cloud Nothings and more.

See the full Levitation line-up below:

OCT 28-31, 2021. Halloween weekend in Austin, Texas! 4 Day Passes and single show tickets are on sale NOW >>> https://t.co/YCCl1tzTpy

More info at https://t.co/vTlyqwAggi Final lineup additions, set times + visual artist lineup & more coming later in the summer. pic.twitter.com/P58UyudvTk — LEVITATION (@LEVITATION) June 29, 2021

Live music is slowly beginning to return to the United States as the country recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Foo Fighters played a huge show at Madison Square Garden in New York, the first full-capacity arena show in the city since the start of the pandemic.

The performance was to an entirely vaccinated crowd, which led to some fans opposed to the vaccine to renounce their fandom of the group.

Shortly beforehand, the band were back in California, playing an intimate warm-up show for their return to arenas. Also performed only to vaccinated people, it led to protests outside the show from anti-vaxxers including child star Ricky Schroder.

New York is also set to host a 60,000 capacity gig in Central Park to mark the return of full capacity live shows after the pandemic.

In the UK, meanwhile, nightclubs and music venues will reportedly be allowed to reopen next month without punters having to take Covid tests or show vaccine passports.

According to the Evening Standard, a major review into reopening clubs on July 19 is being led by Michael Gove, who believes that testing will prove to be “too much hassle” for both the public and businesses.