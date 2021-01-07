Japanese Breakfast confirms third album is on the way

Japanese Breakfast‘s Michelle Zauner has confirmed on Twitter that a third album is on the way and may possibly arrive later this year.

Responding to a Pitchfork feature on anticipated releases in 2021, Zauner posted on Twitter, “LP3 coming.” The new album, which has yet to be formally announced, will follow 2017’s ‘Soft Sounds From Another Planet’ and Zauner’s 2016 debut album, ‘Psychopomp’.

Advertisement

The upcoming record will mark Zauner’s first solo work since 2019, when she released a pair of standalone singles – a cover of Tears For Fears‘ ‘Head Over Heels’ and an original song titled ‘Essentially’.

In September last year, Zauner also teamed up with Crying’s Ryan Galloway for a four-track EP, ‘Pop Songs 2020’, under the group name Bumper.

Zauner also has an upcoming memoir, Crying In H Mart, arriving on April 20 this year via Knopf Publishing. The book, based on Zauner’s 2018 essay in The New Yorker, will explore how the death of the musician’s mother forced a reckoning with her Korean-American identity.

Zauner said of the memoir in a press release: “I wrote two albums worth of material in an attempt to encapsulate all of that heavy darkness, confusion and loneliness, and then I spent another three years writing pages and pages to try and capture my mother’s brilliant character and spirit, what it was like to be raised by a Korean immigrant in a small west coast town with very little diversity, the intense shame I felt towards my mixed-race identity and how my embrace of Korean food and culture helped me come to terms with that upbringing, allowed me to reconnect with her memory.”

Advertisement

You can find further information and pre-order Crying In H Mart here.