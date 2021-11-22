Japanese Breakfast, Little Simz, St. Vincent and more get Rough Trade-exclusive vinyl pressings

Indie retailer Rough Trade have announced a new suite of exclusive vinyl pressings, celebrating their recently published list of 2021’s best albums.

The full list ranks a total of 100 records, with the top 20 – topped by ‘New Long Leg’ by Dry Cleaning, and rounded out with records like Japanese Breakfast’s ‘Jubilee’, ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’ by Little Simz and ‘Daddy’s Home’ by St. Vincent – all receiving new colourways exclusive to Rough Trade.

In a statement shared alongside the news, Dry Cleaning said: “Rough Trade record shops have played a huge role in our musical lives. It is an amazing feeling to have had their support and to be their album of 2021 amid such a great year for music.”

To celebrate their Number One spot, Dry Cleaning performed a one-off show at the Rainbow Room of New York’s Rockefeller Center, with support from fellow list-makers The Muckers. Tickets were free for those who bought the band’s ‘Tascam Tapes’ vinyl, which was also exclusive to Rough Trade.

Other acts included in the slate are Arlo Parks (with her record ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’), Black Midi (‘Cavalcade’), The Weather Station (‘Ignorance’), Black Country, New Road (‘For The First Time’) and Squid (‘Bright Green Field’).

Rough Trade’s top 20 albums of 2021 – with links for the exclusive pressings – are:

Dry Cleaning – ‘New Long Leg’

Arlo Parks – ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’

Little Simz – ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’

Bicep – ‘Isles’

Japanese Breakfast – ‘Jubilee’

박혜진 Park Hye Jin – ‘Before I Die’

Mdou Moctar – ‘Afrique Victime’

Black Midi – ‘Cavalcade’

L’Rain – ‘Fatigue’

The Weather Station – ‘Ignorance’

Idles – ‘Crawler’

Madlib – ‘Sound Ancestors’

Black Country, New Road – ‘For The First Time’

St. Vincent – ‘Daddy’s Home’

Squid – ‘Bright Green Field’

The Muckers – ‘Endeavor’

Cassandra Jenkins – ‘An Overview On Phenomenal Nature’

Wolf Alice – ‘Blue Weekend’

Tirzah – ‘Colourgrade’

Jane Weaver – ‘Flock’