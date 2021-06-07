Japanese Breakfast’s memoir ‘Crying in H Mart’ to receive film adaptation

Crying in H Mart, the memoir by musician and writer Michelle Zauner (aka Japanese Breakfast) is set to be adapted into a feature film.

MGM’s Orion Pictures have acquired rights for the film adaptation of Zauner’s book, which was released earlier this year. Stacey Sher and Jason Kim will produce the film, with Zauner composing its soundtrack, the Hollywood Reporter notes.

“It is a surreal thrill to have the opportunity to memorialize my mother in film, and I consider it of the highest honor to pursue that task alongside creative luminaries such as Stacey Sher, Jason Kim and Orion Pictures,” Zauner commented in a statement.

Zauner’s memoir developed from an essay she wrote for the New Yorker in August 2018, also titled Crying in H Mart. The essay saw Zauner reflect on growing up Korean-American, reconciling her identity following her mother’s cancer diagnosis, and experiencing grief following the loss of her mother. Zauner’s book arrived in April of this year, debuting at number two on the New York Times nonfiction best-seller list.

Last week, Zauner released her third album under her Japanese Breakfast moniker, ‘Jubilee’. The follow-up to 2017’s ‘Soft Sounds from Another Planet’ was previewed with singles like ‘Posing in Bondage’ and ‘Savage Good Boy’, the latter arriving with a music video starring The Sopranos star Michael Imperioli.

In a four-star review, NME‘s Will Richards praised the album’s ambition, calling it “a personal and musical breakthrough from a singer destined for far, far bigger things.”