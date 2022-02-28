Japanese Breakfast reschedules UK tour dates to October

Japanese Breakfast has rescheduled her upcoming UK tour due to “lingering uncertainty” over COVID-related “travel protocols”.

The Michelle Zauner-led project had been due to tour in the UK and Europe next month in support of her June 2021 album ‘Jubilee’.

Zauner has now confirmed that she has had to move her upcoming UK live dates to later this year, while also cancelling a number of her scheduled European shows.

Advertisement

“Due to lingering uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 travel protocols, we have decided to reschedule our UK and European dates from March to October 2022,” she said in a statement this afternoon (February 28).

Zauner added that her planned gigs in Cologne, Hamburg, Antwerp, Paris, Madrid, Barcelona and Copenhagen had been cancelled: “I am truly devastated we can not make it work at this time but I promise we will be back as soon as possible.”

All tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled shows, though refunds are also available from the point of purchase.

You can see Japanese Breakfast’s rescheduled UK and European tour dates below, and find more ticket information here.

October

20 – Marble Factory, Bristol

21 – Brudenell, Leeds

22 – Old Fruitmarket, Glasgow

24 – Albert Hall, Manchester

25 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

26 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

27 – Gretchen, Berlin, Germany

Advertisement

Japanese Breakfast recently performed the track ‘Be Sweet’ live on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in the US, which followed on from a performance of ‘Slide Tackle’ on The Late Late Show last month.

Japanese Breakfast’s cover of Yoko Ono’s ‘Nobody Sees Me Like You Do’, meanwhile, recently featured on the tribute album ‘Ocean Child: Songs Of Yoko Ono’.