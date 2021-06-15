Japanese Breakfast shares the first taste of her ‘Sable’ soundtrack with ‘Better The Mask’

A new trailer for the forthcoming indie game Sable has been released, featuring the first sliver of Japanese Breakfast’s original soundtrack for it.

Titled ‘Better The Mask’, the new cut is a stirring, operatic slow-burner with soaring strings and a bright grand piano lead. It’s a fitting sonic accompaniment to the themes present in Sable, which is described on the Xbox storefront as “a coming-of-age tale of discovery through exploration across a strikingly rendered open world desert”.

Watch the new trailer for Sable, featuring Japanese Breakfast’s ‘Better The Mask’, below:

Developed by Shedworks and published by Raw Fury, Sable will be available to download September 23 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. It features an entirely original soundtrack written and performed by Japanese Breakfast (aka Michelle Zauner), who in an interview with Uproxx confirmed only three of its tracks feature lyrics.

“It’s definitely a different vibe,” Zauner told the publication. “You have to approach it from a place that’s not necessarily personal to you. It has to be this kind of universal feeling and it has to feel like it lives within the game.”

Japanese Breakfast has a history with the world of gaming. To promote 2017’s ‘Soft Sounds From Another Planet’, an 8-bit game titled ‘Japanese BreakQuest’ was released. It was co-developed by Zauner herself, and featured chiptune recreations of all tracks from the LP.

Last week, Japanese Breakfast released a redux of the single ‘Be Sweet’ performed in Simlish, tying in with a new expansion for The Sims 4. The track was pulled from Japanese Breakfast’s just-released third album, ‘Jubilee’, which landed on June 4.

Reviewing the record for NME, writer Will Richards said: “After making her name writing about the most difficult topics possible, Zauner proves here that it’s within your grasp to grab joy from that pain even when it feels impossible. Let ‘Jubilee’ be your guide.”

Earlier this month, it was announced Zauner’s memoir, Crying in H Mart, would be adapted into a feature film.