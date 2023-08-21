Japanese festival to take legal action after DJ Soda reportedly sexually assaulted on stage

Organisers of the Music Circus Festival in Japan are taking legal action after DJ Soda was allegedly sexually assaulted on stage.

A criminal complaint to police against three people over the alleged assault on the South Korean DJ has been filed by TryHard Japan, reports The Japan Times.

It comes after DJ Soda took to Instagram last week (August 14) to raise concerns about the alleged incident that took place at the festival as she approached the crowd toward the end of her show.

She wrote: “I was so shocked and scared that my hands are still shaking. In order to communicate more closely with the fans, I always get closer to the fans at the end of the gig.

“At that moment, not only one but also several people suddenly touched my chest and I was helplessly sexually harassed by them.”

DJ Soda continued: “I was so surprised and scared, but there were fans who liked me and also cried a lot, so I tried my best to finish it imperturbabley. Now I’m back at the hotel however I’m still very scared, and I’ve never ever experienced anything like this in my 10 years as a DJ.”

Following the alleged incident, festival organisers TryHard Japan, released their own statement.

“I am very disappointed that such an incident happened on the 10th anniversary of us holding Music Circus,” said TryHard Japan founder and CEO Rakuyo Otsuki.

“Our top priority in running the event is protecting the safety of both the artists and audience members. In this incident, a crime is a crime and if we don’t take appropriate measures, similar things may keep happening at other events.”

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.