Jared Leto has announced plans to host his own festival on the Croatian island of Obonjan this summer.

The actor and singer will be bringing his band Thirty Seconds To Mars to the event dubbed ‘Mars Island’ from August 21-24.

The bash is a “three-night, all-inclusive festival experience with yoga amongst the trees, swimming, relaxation and intimate performances by Leto and his band Thirty Seconds To Mars” according to Croatia Week.

“Mars Island 2020 – who’s coming?! Can’t wait to live like a dream with you in Croatia this summer, “ Leto recently wrote on his Twitter page. The event made its debut in Croatia last summer.

MARS ISLAND 2020 – who’s coming?! Can’t wait to live like a dream with you in Croatia this Summer. 72 hour sale ends tomorrow 🕺🏻🏖🎤 https://t.co/qqE09HlOVE pic.twitter.com/3pamJtNgUk — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) February 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Leto is set to star in the forthcoming Spider-Man spin-off Morbius as the lead character.

The Marvel character is a biochemist who searches for a cure to his rare blood disease, and in the process turns himself into the monster. A trailer for the movie was released last month.

Alongside the main star, Morbius also features Jared Harris, Matt Smith and Adria Arjona, while Daniel Espinosa directs.

The full synopsis reads: “Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.”

Leto’s part in Morbius follows his other comic book role as the Joker in Suicide Squad – a character that has since been taken on by Joaquin Phoenix.

Morbius is due to be released this summer.