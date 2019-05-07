Jared Leto brought a replica of his own head to the Met Gala

It apparently took six months to make

Jared Leto caused a stir at last night’s Met Gala by bringing a replica of his own head to the high fashion event.

The 30 Seconds To Mars frontman and Suicide Squad actor was one of the many stars who were invited to last night’s Gala, which took place yesterday evening (May 6) at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. This year’s theme for the annual benefit event was ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’, which coincides with an upcoming exhibition at the museum which has been inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay, Notes on Camp.

The event is seen by many A-list celebrities as an opportunity to make a powerful statement with their fashion choice, but Leto’s decision to bring a replica of his own head caught much of the attention last night.

The move was inspired by Gucci’s A/W18 catwalk show, which saw models carrying replica human heads down the runway. According to Leto, the replica of his head took six months to make. Check out some more images of Leto at the Met Gala 2019 below.

