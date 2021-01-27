Jared Leto recalls how he nearly signed Billie Eilish and Finneas

Jared Leto has revealed that he contemplated signing up Billie Eilish and Finneas before their rise to fame.

Leto spoke about the opportunity during an interview with James Corden on The Late Late Show in the US yesterday (January 26).

Recalling how he was introduced to the sibling superstars by the film producer Emma Ludbrook and the US agent Tom Windish, Leto explained that his first encounter with Eilish and Finneas took place some years ago prior to them being signed.

“They weren’t signed, and I thought that maybe I would try and sign them, they were so incredibly talented and just special people,” Leto said (you can watch him talk about Eilish and Finneas at the 6:08 mark below). “The music is one thing, but I think they’re just incredibly intelligent, really empathetic, just really good people, and I quite like them a lot.”

The Thirty Seconds To Mars frontman and actor also revealed that he invited Eilish and Finneas to perform at a small party at his home, which Leonardo DiCaprio attended.

“I said, ‘Hey, will you guys come and play a couple of songs?’ and they were, like, ‘Yeah, sure’. They showed up with a Guitar Center p.a. and played the most heartbreakingly beautiful music with, like, you know, it shouldn’t have sounded that good – it was impossible that it sounded that good,” he said.

“I remember Leo DiCaprio was there and a couple of other people and they were just, like: ‘How did you find these people and, like, who are they?’ Everyone was just jaws on the floor, 12 people max at my place in the hills. Yeah, just great people. I’m huge fans, too.”

Earlier this week, Eilish reflected on watching her upcoming documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry – admitting that it was “pretty brutal” to look back on her life so far on tape.