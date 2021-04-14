JARV IS… share new ‘Swanky Modes’ remix and reschedule their UK tour

JARV IS… have shared a new remix of their song ‘Swanky Modes’ and announced details of their rescheduled UK tour.

The Jarvis Cocker-led band released their debut album ‘Beyond the Pale’ back in July, which featured the original version of ‘Swanky Modes’.

JARV IS… have today (April 14) shared reggae pioneer and innovator Dennis Bovell’s remix of ‘Swanky Modes’, as well as an additional dub cut and a dub mix instrumental of ‘Swanky Modes’.

A two-track 7-inch vinyl single (featuring the Dennis Bovell Mix and the Dennis Bovell DubMix) will be released in June. You can hear the three Bovell remixes below via Spotify or by heading here.

JARV IS… have also announced plans to reschedule their upcoming UK tour, with the dates now set to take place in November. Two more live shows, in Newcastle and Sheffield, have also been announced.

November

2 – Albert Hall, Manchester

3 – Boiler Shop, Newcastle *NEW SHOW*

5 – Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool

6 – Marble Factory, Bristol

8 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

9 – The Roundhouse, London

11 – Barrowlands, Glasgow

12 – Octagon, Sheffield *NEW SHOW*

Original tickets for the tour remain valid, while tickets for the new shows are available now from here.

Back in September JARV IS… launched their own strain of tea and a ‘Beyond The Pale’ jigsaw puzzle.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with the people at Dragonfly to produce a bespoke tea blend to complement the ‘Beyond the Pale’ album,” Cocker said in a statement at the time.

“I always thought it would be a nice idea to create a tea to accompany our album, but Dragonfly have made that idea a reality. What message awaits you on the tag attached to the tea bag? Only one way to find out… Welcome to the Peppermint Jungle!”