JARV…IS share full soundtrack to BBC comedy ‘This Is Going To Hurt’

Jarvis Cocker‘s JARV IS… recently composed the score for new BBC comedy drama This Is Going To Hurt and you can now listen to the full soundtrack below.

The show, which premiered earlier this month on BBC1, stars Ben Whishaw as a junior doctor in the NHS. JARV IS…have written and performed the original soundtrack for the show, which is based on Adam Kay’s award-winning international multi-million selling memoir of the same name.

The soundtrack, which Cocker described as “our love song to the NHS”, was recorded at Narcissus Studios throughout 2021 and most of the performances are live takes featuring the entire band – often recorded whilst they watched the playback of key sequences from the series.

Each episode features at least one song with lyrics by Cocker, who had access to the scripts (adapted by Adam Kay from his own book) from an early stage in the production process.

You can listen to the soundtrack here:

JARV IS… This Is Going To Hurt Soundtrack

1: ‘This is Going to Hurt’

2: ‘Visiting Hours’

3: ‘Adam’s Nightmare’

4: ‘Dark Wave’

5: ‘Dare To Love’

6: ‘Shruti’

7: ‘Job Description’

8: ‘Difficult C Section’

9: ‘Fuck This’

10: ‘Just Another One of Those Days’

11: ‘All I Have is Yours’

12: ‘Shruti (The Golden Thread)’

Elsewhere, Jarvis Cocker is set to release new memoir Good Pop, Bad Pop later this year.

Set to arrive on May 26 through Vintage Publishing, Cocker describes the book as an “inventory”. It’s centred around the former Pulp frontman coming across “a jumble of objects that catalogue his story” while clearing out his loft, with the various ephemera used as a jumping off point to reflect on Cocker’s life and career. Pre-orders are available here.

“From a Gold Star polycotton shirt to a pack of Wrigley’s Extra, from his teenage attempts to write songs to the Sexy Laughs Fantastic Dirty Joke Book, this is the hard evidence of Jarvis’s unique life, Pulp, 20th century pop culture, the good times and the mistakes he’d rather forget,” reads a synopsis for the book.

“And this accumulated debris of a lifetime reveals his creative process – writing and musicianship, performance and ambition, style and stagecraft. This is not a life story. It’s a loft story.”

Last year, Cocker released ‘Chansons d’Ennui Tip-Top’, a covers album that saw him performing renditions of twelve French pop songs, serving as a companion to Wes Anderson’s new film The French Dispatch.

He also joined forces with Gucci Soundsystem – the collaborative project between Riton and Ben Rhymer – on a new climate-focused track called ‘Let’s Stick Around’.

Released to coincide with the conclusion of the COP26 conference in Glasgow, the song was described by Cocker as “the world’s first sustainable banger”.