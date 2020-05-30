JARV IS… to perform Green Screen virtual gig tonight with special guests

Jarvis Cocker‘s new project JARV IS… have announced that they’ll be performing a virtual gig later tonight.

The Pulp frontman and his new outfit were due to be on tour this month but due to the coronavirus pandemic were forced to postpone the dates.

Instead, Cocker and co. have announced that they will be performing a virtual gig later tonight (May 30) – providing the Green Screen Technology they’ve been experimenting with works.

“As you know JARV IS… should have been on tour now,” Cocker said on Instagram. “We have been experimenting with Green Screen Technology to try & beam ourselves into your living rooms. Tune into our channel on Yo*Tube at 9pm BST this evening to see how we got on.”

He added: “If all goes well it will feature guest appearances from @chilly_gonzales (Köln, Germany) & Naala (Hoxton, London). Modern entertainment.”

To watch the gig, log on to Jarvis Cocker’s YouTube page at 9pm tonight.

JARV IS… were due to release their debut album ‘Beyond The Pale’ on May 1 via Rough Trade, however, due to the coronavirus it will now arrive on September 4, ahead of their rescheduled UK tour dates taking place in November.

Meanwhile, Jarvis Cocker has suggested that Pulp may never return again, having said that their previous reunion tour “brought that chapter to a satisfying end.”

After going on a nine-year hiatus in 2002, the Brtipop legends played a slew of shows at the turn of the decade, including a now legendary surprise set at Glastonbury 2011 and a headline slot at Reading & Leeds that year. They haven’t performed together since December 2012 when they played a homecoming gig in Sheffield and two shows aboard the SS Coachella Cruise.