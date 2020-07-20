JARV IS… to stream ‘Beyond The Pale’ concert film tomorrow night

JARV IS… have announced plans to stream a live performance of their debut album ‘Beyond The Pale’ tomorrow evening to mark the record’s release.

Filmed at the Peak Cavern in Derbyshire, the performance captures Jarvis Cocker’s latest project in full flight and was filmed by Iain Forsyth and Jane Pollard, known for their work on Nick Cave’s film 20,000 Days on Earth.

“Beyond the Pale was written (& partially recorded) in front of a live audience, so it feels extra-strange not to be able to take it on the road at the moment,” Jarvis explained.

“Fortunately, our friends Iain & Jane suggested a way round the problem: set up our equipment in a cave & they would film the results. We have invented a new way of playing a concert.”

You can watch the concert in full on the link below from 8PM tomorrow (July 21).

It follows the release of ‘Beyond The Pale’ last Friday, with NME hailing Cocker for displaying his “elder statesman wit and wisdom” on the record.

Our four-star verdict stated: “At just seven tracks long, ‘Beyond The Pale’ is all over too soon. Jarvis, you tease. Still, this is arguably Cocker’s best work since Pulp’s 1998 comedown record ‘This Is Hardcore’ and certainly a greatly promising start to his new chapter. Cocker remains in an entirely different class.”