Jarvis Cocker announces last minute London show in cryptic Instagram post

Jarvis Cocker has announced details of a last-minute London show next week on his Instagram page.

Posting on Instagram, the former Pulp frontman shared a handwritten note which states: “07723503180 call me!”. He captioned the snap: “If you are going to be in the London area at the start of next week I urge you to call this number within the next 24 hours.”

Advertisement

Upon ringing the number, fans are greeted to a pre-recorded message from Cocker himself, who explains that he’s set to play a show next Monday (March 2) under his ‘Jarv…Is’ guise.

Fans are then sent a text link which contains a pre-sale link and confirmation that the show will take place at East London’s The Steel Yard. The pre-sale is active for the next 24 hours.

It comes after he released ‘Must I Evolve?’, the first track from Jarv Is, in May 2019.

The song sees the Pulp frontman teaming up with bandmates Serafina Steer, Emma Smith, Andrew McKinney, Jason Buckle and Adam Betts – who were all a part of the series of shows he played in unexpected locations in 2018.

His latest literary work This Book Is A Song is also set to be published on October 1.

Advertisement

Cocker signed a reported six-figure book deal with Penguin Random House/VINTAGE publishing company Jonathan Cape back in March 2017 for the rights to This Book Is A Song.

According to a description from Penguin/Jonathan Cape, this “unique and important book” will see Cocker explore “the subject of creativity and how to quietly make amazing things happen in a world of noise”.