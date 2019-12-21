Jarvis Cocker to appear on celebrity ‘Catchphrase’ Christmas special

Jarvis Cocker will appear on a Christmas special celebrity Catchphrase this weekend, alongside Davina McCall and Jo Brand.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Cocker wrote: “If you happen to be in front of a TV at 6pm on Sunday night you will be able to see what happened when I played Catchphrase with Jo Brand & Davina McCall.”

Airing on Sunday (December 22) on ITV at 6pm, Stephen Mulhern will host a Christmas celebrity special of the classic game show, asking Cocker, McCall and Brand to ‘say what they see’ as they guess well-known phrases hidden in animated clues.

The winner will nominate a chosen charity to receive whatever they win of the £50,000 jackpot.

The Pulp frontman’s Catchphrase appearance comes after a week that saw his 2006 single, ‘Running the World’, vying to be this year’s Christmas Number One.

The song has become an anthem for those unhappy with the result of this year’s General Election thanks to lyrics which criticise political leaders. “If you thought things had changed/ Friend, you’d better think again/ Bluntly put, in the fewest of words:/ Cunts are still ruling the world.”

A campaign on social media – set up by St. Etienne co-founder Bob Stanley – was trying to get the song to Number One in time for Christmas. The Facebook group, ‘ Fancy Getting “C**ts Are Still Running The World” to UK Xmas No.1?’ quickly gathered pace with ‘Running The World’ close to the Top 40.

Responding to the initiative, Cocker said: “What a strange couple of days! I just want to say a very big thank you to everyone involved in this campaign to get ‘Cunts Are Still Running The World’ to #1 for Xmas. What a lark!”

Narrowly missing out on the Top 40, ‘Running the World’ landed at Number 48 as LadBaby claimed the Official Christmas Number One single for a second consecutive year with ‘I Love Sausage Rolls’.