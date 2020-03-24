Jarvis Cocker delays release of JARV IS… album and UK tour due to coronavirus

Jarvis Cocker‘s new project JARV IS… have announced that they’ll be delaying the release of their debut album and UK tour as the nation continues to battle the coronavirus outbreak.

The Pulp frontman and his new outfit were due to release ‘Beyond The Pale’ on May 1 via Rough Trade. Now, following in the footsteps of other acts such as HAIM and after Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed strict lockdown instructions on the UK, the band have now delayed the release of the record as they “try to make sense of this new reality”. It will now arrive on September 4, ahead of their rescheduled UK tour dates taking place in November.

Advertisement

“It’s a drag to have to make these changes but we’re sure you understand why they’re necessary,” said the band. “We are looking into ways of doing some kind of ‘virtual performances’ in the interim. We miss you!”

With a nod to the prophetic nature of their recent single, they added:

You can keep fit whilst cooped-up indoors by dancing to ‘House Music All Night Long’ – suddenly lines such as “Saturday Night Cabin Fever in House Nation” and “Goddam this claustrophobia!” have taken on a new meaning – but a domestic disco really is quite a pleasant method of passing the time. Shall we?”

The rescheduled tour dates for JARV IS… are below. Tickets for the previously announced dates will remain valid

Sunday November 22 – Birmingham O2 Institute

Monday November 23 – Manchester Albert Hall

Wednesday November 25 – Glasgow Barrowlands

Friday November 27 – Liverpool Invisible Wind Factory

Saturday November 28 – Bristol Marble Factory

Monday November 30 – London The Roundhouse

Advertisement

This week also saw Cocker share a list of recommended films to watch while practicing isolation.

JARV IS… kicked off the month by playing a last minute surprise show at The Steelyard in London. “Seeing Jarvis dancing like no one is watching, flexing new muscles in his inimitable style, viewing the world through thick-rimmed specs and dancing through the horror that surrounds him feels far more vital,” wrote NME in a four-star review. “This is why you loved him in the first place.”