Jarvis Cocker is reviving his Domestic Disco for new UK lockdown

Jarvis Cocker is set to revive his Domestic Disco this weekend as the UK continues its second lockdown.

Back in April, the Pulp frontman span tunes from his living room on Saturday nights, in a bid to entertain fans during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

Now, he’s announced that it will return this Saturday (November 14), writing on Instagram: “Searching for something to do on Saturday night? The Domestic Disco returns from 8 – 10pm GMT!

“More details soon – in the meantime: put it in your diary.”

In the wake of the first set of Domestic Discos, Cocker shared a mammoth four-hour Spotify playlist comprising of the songs he played during the livestreams.

The Spotify collection includes David Bowie‘s ‘Let’s Dance’, The Cure‘s ‘A Forest’, Happy Mondays‘ ‘Kinky Afro’ and Faithless‘ ‘Insomnia’. Elsewhere are songs from Gary Numan, The War On Drugs, Fleetwood Mac and the late Bill Withers – whose hit ‘Lovely Day’ closes the playlist.

In another attempt to entertain fans during lockdown earlier this year, Cocker followed his Saturday night discos with a Bedtime Stories series on Sunday evenings.

Speaking to NME earlier this year about the Instagram Live discos, Cocker said: “It was nice because they could send messages to me, but they were also sending messages to each other.

“In the very last one that I did this really bizarre discussion of sausage rolls started. I think that’s why I latched on to it. It really did feel like something real, and the fact that it was happening live was a big thing. It did get a feeling of a collective experience.”