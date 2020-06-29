GAMING  

Jarvis Cocker on Brexit: “Being English feels a bit embarrassing at the moment”

"I still think [Brexit] is one of the most pathetic things ever, especially now"

By Patrick Clarke
Jarvis Cocker
Jarvis Cocker CREDIT: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Jarvis Cocker has said that he finds it “embarrassing” to be English after Britain’s decision to leave the EU.

The former Pulp frontman spoke to filmmaker Jeanie Finlay for The Quietus, in which she asked him what he made of being referred to as an “unconventional national treasure.”

“Obviously it’s meant as a compliment,” he said, “but sometimes… well especially when people said it in the last couple of years… I’m talking about Brexit basically.”

“Because I was very vocally against that and still think it’s one of the most pathetic things ever, especially now. There’s freedom of movement in Europe and it’s so sad that we’ve chucked that away. I’m a little bit bothered about people knowing that I’m English because it’s a bit embarrassing at the moment because of this psychotic thing we’re doing. So I don’t know. It’s something that I can’t really have a perspective on.”

Jarvis Cocker
Jarvis Cocker. CREDIT: Xavi Torrent/WireImage

Elsewhere in the interview, Cocker said he had attended Black Lives Matter protests in Paris. “All this stuff about these statues getting chucked in the water and stuff like that, well fair enough,” he said.

“Historically speaking you’ve got to realise that things don’t change on their own, people have to protest and, for want of a better phrase, make a nuisance of themselves in order for stuff to change, because otherwise the people who’ve created that situation will just carry on doing it.”

Cocker is currently preparing to release his first album under the name JARV IS…, to be titled ‘Beyond The Pale’ and released via Rough Trade on July 17.

