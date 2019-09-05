Jarvis Cocker: “Politics is like ‘Game Of Thrones'”

"I can’t see it ending well"

Jarvis Cocker has spoken out yet again on the Brexit crisis and compared the current political spectrum to Game of Thrones.

Earlier this year, the Pulp frontman described Brexit as “an ongoing mental health crisis for the whole country,” under the leadership of former Prime Minister Theresa May.

Now, since Boris Johnson has taken over as PM, Cocker has slammed populist politicians like the country’s current leader who are hellbent on pushing through a no-deal Brexit.

“A strangely common aspect of people that get in power at the moment is that they’re these weird characters – ridiculous people in a way – but people seem to find entertainment in that. And that’s dangerous really. Politics has turned into Game of Thrones and they like all the skulduggery and stabbing people in the back. I can’t see it ending well,” he told The Guardian.

“The UK has always been divided but we’ve always got on,” he added. “But now, whatever happens, half the people are going to be kind of livid about it.”

Cocker also believes the current main political parties in the UK are outdated and he has become a firm backer of the climate change movement Extinction Rebellion.

“I hate to say this because I’ve voted Labour all my life, but both Conservative and Labour currently seem outmoded, in a way. They were born in a time when there was a big working class in factories, who were dying at 35. And they needed someone to stand up for them. Other people thought that was fine. But there’s the start of a different agenda. You’ve got people who want to rape and pillage the Earth and other people who say: ‘Let’s conserve it, otherwise we won’t have anywhere to live.’ So that’s the battle now,” he said.

Earlier this year, Cocker took his band Jarv Is on the road with festival dates at London’s All Points East Festival, Primavera and more recently End Of The Road.