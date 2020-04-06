Jarvis Cocker reads Richard Brautigan tale in new Bedtime Stories series

Jarvis Cocker has shared a reading of Times Square In Montana by Richard Brautigan to keep fans entertained during the coronavirus outbreak.

The first offering in his new Bedtime Stories series on Instagram, Cocker’s post sees him reading Brautigan’s short in his recognisable Sheffield tones.

“The calm after the storm: I know it can be hard getting off to sleep at night at the moment so, as of tonight, I will be posting a bedtime story- read by yours truly – every Sunday evening,” wrote Cocker.

The 13-minute reading can be accessed in full below, with further offerings set to follow in future.

Cocker’s alternative entertainment for fans comes after he streamed a ‘Domestic Disco’ live-stream from the comfort of his living room last Friday.

The Pulp frontman and his new outfit were due to release ‘Beyond The Pale’ on May 1 via Rough Trade. Now, following in the footsteps of other acts such as HAIM and after prime minister Boris Johnson imposed strict lockdown instructions on the UK, the band have postponed the release of the record as they “try to make sense of this new reality”.

Last month, Cocker’s new band JARV IS… announced they would delay the release of their debut album and UK tour as the nation continues to battle the coronavirus outbreak.

‘Beyond The Pale’ will now arrive on September 4 ahead of the band’s rescheduled UK tour dates taking place in November.