Jarvis Cocker has shared a reading of Tove Jansson’s book The Spring Tune to keep fans entertained during the coronavirus outbreak.

The second offering in his new Bedtime Stories series, Cocker’s post hears him reading Jansson’s short in his recognisable Sheffield tones.

“JARV IS… wishing you sweet dreams. Drift off with a bedtime story read by Jarvis Cocker. This week, straight from the Moominvalley, it is Tove Jansson’s The Spring Tune,” wrote Cocker.

The near 13-minute reading can be listened to in full below, with more readings set to follow in the coming weeks.

Jarvis' Bedtime Stories: The Spring Tune JARV IS… wishing you sweet dreams.Drift off with a bedtime story read by Jarvis Cocker. This week, straight from the Moominvalley, it is Tove Jansson's The Spring Tune. Posted by Jarvis Cocker on Saturday, April 11, 2020

Last week’s reading heard Cocker read Times Square In Montana by Richard Brautigan.

Cocker’s alternative entertainment for fans comes after he streamed a ‘Domestic Disco’ live-stream from the comfort of his living room earlier this month.

Last month, Cocker’s new band JARV IS… announced they would delay the release of their debut album and UK tour as the nation continues to battle the coronavirus outbreak.

‘Beyond The Pale’ will now arrive on September 4 ahead of the band’s rescheduled UK tour dates taking place in November.