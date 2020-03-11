Jarvis Cocker, Sam Fender, WizKid and more added to Norway’s Øya Festival

Norway’s Øya Festival has announced another raft of names for this summer’s event, which takes place in Oslo this August.

Newly announced for the event are Nigerian singer-songwriter WizKid, Jarvis Cocker‘s new project JARV IS…, Sam Fender, Bicep and more.

They join the likes of Bikini Kill and Bon Iver, who were the first names announced for Øya 2020 last year.

In January, Stormzy, FKA Twigs and Aurora were also added to the line-up along with Dave, Michael Kiwanuka, Suede, Floating Points and more.

NME‘s Andrew Trendell attended the 2019 event. In a five-star review he wrote that the festival “is inclusive, green and feel-good – like all festivals could be”.

“Not only is it Norway’s biggest festival, it has also become renowned as a true favourite hidden gem across Europe. Sure, it’s great that they can attract Glastonbury headliners like The Cure and Tame Impala to the intimate settings of Oslo’s green city centre Tøyenpark. But the success of this festival is about much more than big names.

He continued: “Where other festivals follow, Øya seems to lead. Primavera Sound made headlines this year with a pioneering approach to having a 50/50 gender-split line-up, with other international events signing up for this to be the norm by 2022. This is the third year in a row that Øya has done the same thing – with no fanfare.”