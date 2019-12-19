Jarvis Cocker shares an alternative version of ‘Running The World’ with German string quartet

Jarvis Cocker has shared another version of his single 2006 ‘Running The World’ featuring a German string quartet.

Explaining the latest take of the track on his Instagram page, the former Pulp singer said: “So here’s the story: about a month ago the @kaiserquartett sent me a recording of their arrangement of ‘Running the World’ & asked if I’d consider singing on it. So I did.

“The song will feature on one of their upcoming record releases but – given the current campaign – we thought you might like to get a sneak preview right now.” Cocker also uploaded the full track to YouTube which you can listen to below.

Yesterday, the singer backed a campaign to get the 2006 single to number one this Christmas.

The song, which contains lyrics “Cunts are still ruling the world”, is central to new a Facebook campaign run by fans Michael Hall and Darcie Molina that seeks to promote “inclusivity, representation, love, acceptance and kindness” in the wake of the recently re-elected Conservative government.

“What a strange couple of days!” he wrote. “I just want to say a very big thank you to everyone involved in this campaign to get ‘Cunts Are Still Running The World’ to #1 for Xmas. What a lark!

The post continued: “I’m so proud that people have chosen the song as a means of protest against the social, political & environmental situation we find ourselves in. We’ve been playing this song at the recent JARV IS… shows & I often sing “but not for long” at the very end. I truly believe that, as long as we don’t give up, that is true. These are cold, hard times but initiatives like this campaign make me feel all warm & hopeful inside. Christmasy even.”

Cocker reiterated the campaign’s message that all proceeds from the single will go to the UK-based homeless charity Shelter.