Jarvis Cocker shares his five favourite films to watch while self-isolating

Jarvis Cocker has recommended a list of films for fans to enjoy as the coronavirus outbreak continues across the globe.

The former Pulp frontman revealed his favourite movies as part of a newly launched Instagram series by artist Kim Sion, who is also Cocker’s partner.

Starting off his list, he gave the thumbs-up to Kes – Ken Loach’s 1969 movie which tells the story of a young boy’s friendship with his pet kestrel.

“I guess this is an obvious one but wouldn’t we all like to fly free like a kestrel with its jesses off at the moment?,” Cocker said of the film.

Next up in Cocker’s list was 1971’s Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, with the singer praising Gene Wilder’s titular turn as “a moment of pure movie magic.”

He also included Batman Returns, which he said was “frighteningly similar to Tr*mp’s America”, 1963’s The Leopard, and Nic Roeg’s Glastonbury Fayre – which he chose because it “can help us get over the disappointment of the cancellation.”

Earlier this month, Jarvis Cocker‘s new band JARV IS… announced details of their debut record.

The first original music from the Pulp frontman since 2009, ‘Beyond The Pale’ will arrive on May 1 via Rough Trade records. ‘House Music All Night Long’ is the latest track to arrive from the record, following the release of 2019’s ‘Must I Evolve?’.

Jarvis’ latest literary work This Book Is A Song is also set to be published on October 1.

Cocker signed a reported six-figure book deal with Penguin Random House/VINTAGE publishing company Jonathan Cape back in March 2017 for the rights to This Book Is A Song.