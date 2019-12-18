Jarvis Cocker “so proud” fans are backing ‘Running the World’ Christmas campaign “as a means of protest”

Jarvis Cocker has responded to the initiative to get his 2006 song ‘Running the World’ to Number One this Christmas.

The song, which contains lyrics “Cunts are still ruling the world”, is central to new a Facebook campaign run by fans Michael Hall and Darcie Molina that seeks to promote “inclusivity, representation, love, acceptance and kindness” in the wake of the recently re-elected Conservative government.

Now, the former Pulp frontman has addressed the campaign via his Instagram, giving thanks to those behind the campaign and sending his own message of hope.

Advertisement

“What a strange couple of days!” Cocker wrote today (December 18) beneath a gif of himself in a light snowstorm. “I just want to say a very big thank you to everyone involved in this campaign to get “Cunts Are Still Running The World” to #1 for Xmas. What a lark!

The post continued: “I’m so proud that people have chosen the song as a means of protest against the social, political & environmental situation we find ourselves in. We’ve been playing this song at the recent JARV IS… shows & I often sing “but not for long” at the very end. I truly believe that, as long as we don’t give up, that is true. These are cold, hard times but initiatives like this campaign make me feel all warm & hopeful inside. Christmasy even.”

Cocker reiterated the campaign’s message that all proceeds from the single will go to the UK-based homeless charity Shelter.

In an interview with NME Hall, 41, from London said: “It would be good for people to know that we’re not beaten yet. I know the country is a joke in the eyes of the world now, but there are a lot of us who aren’t on board with that. We’re about inclusivity, representation, love, acceptance and kindness. It’s not hippie bullshit, it’s punk rock – to crib from Joe from IDLES.”

Advertisement

Hall added that the initiative was sparked by “post-election depression”.

The Official Charts Company reports that the song is currently at Number 87 in the midweeks and just 5,000 sales away from crashing into the Top 40. A Spotify spokesperson told NME that the song has seen a 19,182 per cent increase in streams on their service the UK since last Monday, and a 1,100 per cent increase in the US.