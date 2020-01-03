Jarvis Cocker set to release new book ‘This Book Is A Song’ in 2020

Jarvis Cocker‘s new literary work This Book Is A Song is set to be published on October 1.

The former Pulp frontman signed a reported six-figure book deal with Penguin Random House/VINTAGE publishing company Jonathan Cape back in March 2017 for the rights to This Book Is A Song.

The 256-page work will be published on October 1, 2020 according to a number of retailers including Amazon (via The Star).

According to a description from Penguin/Jonathan Cape, this “unique and important book” will see Cocker explore “the subject of creativity and how to quietly make amazing things happen in a world of noise”.

Jonathan Cape Publishing Director Michal Shavit said at the time of the book deal: “We’re thrilled and excited to be publishing one of Britain’s greatest and most adored cultural and musical figures, Jarvis Cocker, at Jonathan Cape and Vintage.

“Whether it is from the stage, over the airwaves and now in print, he never fails to be interesting and brilliantly real. We’re thrilled to be part of this project and can’t wait for him to show us the path to everyday inspiration.”

A fan-led campaign for Cocker’s song ‘Running The World’ to be crowned as the new decade’s first UK number one single looks set to end in disappointment later today (January 3).

The song dropped out of the charts altogether last week (December 27) after making it to number 48 in the Christmas singles’ chart on December 20 following another fan campaign to get it to the top of the charts.