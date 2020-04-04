Jarvis Cocker is set to entertain fans with a ‘Domestic Disco’ live-stream from the comfort of his living room.

Cocker, who recently introduced his new six-piece band JARV IS… will broadcast between 9pm and 11pm BST tonight (April 4) in a bid to engage fans social distancing at home during the coronavirus crisis.

“I am going to attempt to broadcast a live Domestic Disco from my living room between 9pm and 11pm (BST). Been plugging lots of wires in today so hopefully it will work,” he wrote in a post on Facebook. “It’s going to be my very first ‘Instagram Story’. Please join me as it’s lonely dancing on your own.”

The message accompanied a video that flashes up various images of household items, such as a fridge and a rubbish bag as a play on the genre of house music.

Last month JARV IS… announced they would delay the release of their debut album and UK tour as the nation continues to battle the coronavirus outbreak.

The Pulp frontman and his new outfit were due to release ‘Beyond The Pale’ on May 1 via Rough Trade. Now, following in the footsteps of other acts such as HAIM and after prime minister Boris Johnson imposed strict lockdown instructions on the UK, the band have postponed the release of the record as they “try to make sense of this new reality”.

‘Beyond The Pale’ will now arrive on September 4 ahead of the band’s rescheduled UK tour dates taking place in November.

