Jarvis Cocker, Warren Ellis and PJ Harvey to appear at Southbank Literature Season

Jarvis Cocker, Warren Ellis and PJ Harvey are among those set to appear at Southbank Centre this summer as part of its Summer Literature Season.

The long list of events are set to take place from May to September, featuring a diverse range of musicians and authors, renowned thinkers and contemporary poets.

Cocker, who releases his new memoir Good Pop, Bad Pop on May 26, is set to take to the venue’s Royal Festival Hall’s stage the following day (May 27), where he will talk through the text, which dives into his time with Pulp as well as his creative process.

June 2 will see PJ Harvey read poems from her new book Orlam, the first full-length book written in the Dorset dialect for decades. She will also be joined by poet Paul Muldoon in conversation.

Warren Ellis – who joined forces with Nick Cave last year for the album ‘Carnage’ – will be discussing last year’s autobiography, Nina Simone’s Gum: A Memoir of Things Lost And Found, on September 15.

Tickets for all the events on Southbank’s programme are available to purchase here from Wednesday (March 30).

Last month, PJ Harvey teased that she’s back in the studio working on new music. The iconic singer-songwriter shared a series of black and white photos of herself in the studio, taken by Steve Gullick.

Dated 2022, the three pics show Harvey playing a guitar, fiddling with some guitar pedals, and sitting in front of a mic stand. No further information or context has been shared.

Meanwhile, in the latest from Cocker, his new band JARV IS… recently composed the score for new BBC comedy drama This Is Going To Hurt.

The new show, which premiered last month, stars Ben Whishaw as a junior doctor in the NHS.

Its soundtrack includes indie classics, from The Maccabees, Radiohead, Florence + The Machine and more, as well as original music by Cocker and his band.