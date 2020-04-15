Listen to Jarvis Cocker’s four-hour ‘Domestic Disco’ playlist

Jarvis Cocker has shared a playlist compiling the music he performed during his recent ‘Domestic Disco’ live-streams – you can listen to it below.

The Pulp frontman has been spinning tunes from his own living room for the past two Saturday nights, in a bid to entertain fans during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

Taking to social media this evening (April 15), Cocker posted a near-four-hour playlist made up of 49 songs from his previous virtual DJ sets.

“JARV IS… giving you homework,” he wrote as the playlist’s caption. “Listen to a playlist of all the (available) tracks that have featured so far during Jarvis Cocker’s Domestic Disco sets. And start dancing.”

The Spotify collection includes David Bowie‘s ‘Let’s Dance’, The Cure‘s ‘A Forest’, Happy Mondays‘ ‘Kinky Afro’ and Faithless‘ ‘Insomnia’. Elsewhere are songs from Gary Numan, The War On Drugs, Fleetwood Mac and the late Bill Withers – whose hit ‘Lovely Day’ closes the playlist.

Announcing the project ahead of his first set on April 4, Cocker said: “I am going to attempt to broadcast a live Domestic Disco from my living room between 9pm and 11pm (BST). Been plugging lots of wires in today so hopefully it will work. It’s going to be my very first ‘Instagram Story’. Please join me as it’s lonely dancing on your own.”

On Sunday evenings, the Sheffield musician has been broadcasting his Bedtime Stories series online. For its latest edition, he read from Tove Jansson’s book The Spring Tune.

Last month, Jarvis Cocker’s new group JARV IS… announced they had postponed the release of their debut album and UK tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.