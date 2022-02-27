Jarvis Cocker’s JARV IS… share ‘This Is Going To Hurt’ theme tune

Jarvis Cocker‘s JARV IS… have composed the score for new BBC comedy drama This Is Going To Hurt – listen to its self-titled theme tune below.

The new show, which premiered earlier this month, stars Ben Whishaw as a junior doctor in the NHS.

Its soundtrack includes indie classics, from The Maccabees, Radiohead, Florence + The Machine and more, as well as original music by Cocker and his band.

Listen to JARV IS…’s ‘This Is Going To Hurt’ as the first track on a new BBC Radio 1 playlist here. Cocker’s full score for the show is set to be released later this year via Rough Trade.

Elsewhere, Jarvis Cocker is set to release new memoir Good Pop, Bad Pop later this year.

Set to arrive on May 26 through Vintage Publishing, Cocker describes the book as an “inventory”. It’s centred around the former Pulp frontman coming across “a jumble of objects that catalogue his story” while clearing out his loft, with the various ephemera used as a jumping off point to reflect on Cocker’s life and career. Pre-orders are available here.

“From a Gold Star polycotton shirt to a pack of Wrigley’s Extra, from his teenage attempts to write songs to the Sexy Laughs Fantastic Dirty Joke Book, this is the hard evidence of Jarvis’s unique life, Pulp, 20th century pop culture, the good times and the mistakes he’d rather forget,” reads a synopsis for the book.

“And this accumulated debris of a lifetime reveals his creative process – writing and musicianship, performance and ambition, style and stagecraft. This is not a life story. It’s a loft story.”

Last year, Cocker released ‘Chansons d’Ennui Tip-Top’, a covers album that saw him performing renditions of twelve French pop songs, serving as a companion to Wes Anderson’s new film The French Dispatch.

He also joined forces with Gucci Soundsystem – the collaborative project between Riton and Ben Rhymer – on a new climate-focused track called ‘Let’s Stick Around’.

Released to coincide with the conclusion of the COP26 conference in Glasgow, the song was described by Cocker as “the world’s first sustainable banger”.