Jason Derulo and Adam Levine team up on new single ‘Lifestyle’

Jason Derulo and Maroon 5‘s Adam Levine have teamed up on a new single, ‘Lifestyle’, dropping a raunchy music video to accompany the track.

The premise of the song – out today (January 23) – sees Derulo and Levine attempting to pursue a woman with high-class tastes, repeating the lyrics, “You ’bout that lifestyle/Everybody knows/Diamonds ain’t got nothin’ on you”.

Though Levine doesn’t appear in the official music video, Derulo surrounds himself with bedazzled women, some painted in gold, bling and glitz, to dance his way to his point.

Watch the raunchy video for ‘Lifestyle’ below:

‘Lifestyle’ is the follow-up to Derulo’s 2019 single ‘Savage Love’.

The track first garnered attention after it was built off a viral TikTok instrumental, ‘Laxed – Siren Beat’, created by Jawsh 685. Derulo originally failed to credit the Cook Island/Samoan producer upon the song’s release.

In his interview with NME, Jawsh 685 said he “wasn’t happy” about not being credited at first.

The issue was resolved a month after the initial release, the pair appearing together in an official music video.

“Luckily the collaboration then became official, and it achieved worldwide success,” said Jawsh 685, “so, I can’t be too mad!”

‘Savage Love’ was included in the TikTok Top 100 round-up of 2020, making the top 10 songs.

K-pop superstars BTS later contributed to a remix of the track, adding a new verse to the song, sung in Korean.